Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child

During the investigation, officers found eight guns, various ammunition, money and narcotics, according to the Rockford Police Department.
Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man was charged after shooting and killing a dog in an attempt to stop the canine from attacking his child.

On Tuesday, June 29, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the 500 block of 8th Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were told that a child had been bitten by a family dog. In an attempt to stop the attack, the dog was shot and killed by the parent of the child.

Terrance Goston, 28, was the parent of the child. During the investigation, officers found eight guns, various ammunition, money and narcotics, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Goston faces charges of:

  • Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal
  • Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
  • Two counts of Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Serial No.
  • Possession of Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Deliver
  • No Valid FOID

