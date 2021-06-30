Rockford gears up for July 4 festivities, Freeport cancels firework show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fireworks and the Fourth of July go hand-in-hand in communities across the United States, but one stateline city’s celebration became a victim of COVID-19 and is still recovering.

“It wasn’t just something we lost last year,” said Greater Freeport Partnership Branch Director, Nicole Haas.

Thunderous booms and pops of color usually illuminate the sky across the stateline on the Fourth of July, but this year in Freeport, there will be no blasts, and firework fans must go somewhere else to get their fix. Organizers blame it on COVID-19.

“There was an inability to fundraise last year, so they did not have enough funds to put on an event this year,” said Haas.

Haas said the decision to cancel the city’s annual Freedomfest celebration wasn’t easy.

“The result of those events, primarily fundraising in this case, has really been detrimental to what can happen hopefully what’s only in the short-term,” Haas said.

But just down the road, Rockford’s celebration is still full-steam ahead. Pyrotechnic experts fill shells like these with thousands of rockets they hope will lure ooo’s and ahh’s from onlookers.

Ted O’Donnell is the co-chair of the Fourth of July committee. He said this year is emotional for organizers.

“Last year, it felt like our hearts got ripped out because we couldn’t give something to the community,” said O’Donnell.

But he’s sure Rockford’s patriotic parade and firework show at Davis Park will have you twirling your baton in no time.

“Honestly, we feel that it’s going to bring a new appreciation to Independence Day,” said O’Donnell.

The Forest City’s festivities start around 9 Sunday morning with a patriotic breakfast. At 4:40 p.m. a large group pf jeeps and motorcycles will escort the parade through downtown. The firework show starts at 9:30 p.m. near Davis Park. People can gather around the State Street and Chestnut Street bridges to watch.

The Rockford Speedway in Loves Park also plans to hold races and fireworks both Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 7:07 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.