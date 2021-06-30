NWS asks for public comment on eliminating weather “advisories” in final survey

SILVER SPRINGS, Md. (WIFR) - As the final component of the “Hazard Simplification” project, the National Weather Service is asking for public comment on the set of options to replace the Advisories and Special Weather Statements from its warning and watch system.

The governmental organization says public comment is needed for the final portion of this project. NWS officials hope to see the perception of what the public thinks are the best ways to simplify the system that currently comprises of 122 different watches, warnings and advisories. After a previous survey, the National Weather Service concluded that all Advisories and Special Weather Statements will be removed from its messages by 2024.

“It is imperative that we receive input from the people that these changes will impact the most — the public,” said Eli Jacks, Chief, NWS Forecast Services Division. “The National Weather Service and our partners are continuously exploring ways to better serve and communicate with the public leading up to and during significant weather events.”

Instead of issuing a Winter Weather Advisory, the NWS says they will issue plain language statements to lessen confusion. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The major changes are as follows:

All “Advisory” headlines within what is currently the NWS Watch, Warning and Advisory system will be discontinued. Most of the current Advisory headlines will be replaced with plain language headlines that clearly articulate the nature of the hazard. However, these messages will still be equipped with computer-readable Valid Time Event Code (VTEC) as they are today.

Exceptions to the transition to plain language will apply to Tsunami and Small Craft Advisories. These Advisories will be elevated to the Warning level due to the life-threatening conditions associated with these hazards. The exact title of the Warning for what is now a Tsunami Advisory is to be determined.

All “Special Weather Statements” (SPS’) will be discontinued, also in favor of plain language headlines. In addition, these converted messages will, for the first time, be equipped with computer-readable VTEC and placed in a bulleted “What, Where, When, Impacts” format.

If you want to participate in this public survey, it’s available until July 31, 2021.

