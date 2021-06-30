Machesney Park man faces child porn charges

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Machesney Park man was charged with one count of dissemination of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, Illinois State Police arrested Nathan M. Sullivan, 28 of Machesney Park.

ISP DCI Investigators, along with ISP District 16 Troopers, ISP DCI Digital Crimes Unit, Attorney General’s High Tech Crimes Bureau, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the South Beloit Police Department, executed a search warrant at Sullivan’s residence in the 7500 block of Mildred Road, according to the ISP.

The search warrant was issued following an investigation involving child pornography. During the warrant execution, investigators seized evidence supporting the arrest of Sullivan.

Sullivan is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail pending a bond hearing. The investigation remains open and on-going. No further information will be disseminated by the Illinois State Police.

