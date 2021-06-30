Lutheran wins first summer league title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an undefeated season in 2020, Lutheran starts 2021 right by winning it’s first summer league title at Rockford East High School.

The Crusaders beat Guilford 58-37 to move into the championship game against East. The E-Rabs beat Harlem in double overtime to advance.

In the championship game, it was a back-and-forth affair between the two. Lutheran opened the game on an 11-2 run, but the East did not fold. Jamere Jefferson knocked down three-pointer after three-pointer to keep the E-Rabs alive.

Ultimately the game ended in the hands of Garret Bertrand, his buzzer-beating three-pointer buried the E-Rabs and secured Lutheran the title.

“I just knew I had to get the ball I mean I had all the confidence in the world taking that shot,” Bertrand said. “We got a lot of size, we got a lot of guys who care and put in the work, we are all like-minded, all have the same goal and that’s a state championship.”

