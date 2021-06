ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More clouds than sunshine this Wednesday with humidity sticking around. Slight chance for a thunderstorm this afternoon with highs in the middle 80′s. Back to the 80′s tomorrow with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Cooler and less humid air for Friday with highs in the upper 70′s. Looking great for the 4th of July weekend.

