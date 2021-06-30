Hanover resident sentenced 45 years for murder of Freeport man

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Levi Meyers of Hanover pled guilty to first degree murder of the homicidal death of 46-year-old Keith Heidenreich of Freeport from March 2021.

The crime occurred between March 9 and 10 in Hanover, according to the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office.

As a result of his plea of guilty, Meyers was sentenced by Judge Kevin Ward to 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Meyers must serve 100 percent of the sentence with no credit. This sentence will be followed by three years of Mandatory Supervised Release, formerly known as parole.

The Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team (multi-agency team from Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties) and The Hanover Police Department handled this investigation with the assistance of the Illinois State Police, Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office, and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

