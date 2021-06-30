Advertisement

Hanover resident sentenced 45 years for murder of Freeport man

Meyers was then sentenced by Judge Kevin Ward to 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Pled guilty to 1st Degree Murder
Pled guilty to 1st Degree Murder(Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Levi Meyers of Hanover pled guilty to first degree murder of the homicidal death of 46-year-old Keith Heidenreich of Freeport from March 2021.

The crime occurred between March 9 and 10 in Hanover, according to the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office.

As a result of his plea of guilty, Meyers was sentenced by Judge Kevin Ward to 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Meyers must serve 100 percent of the sentence with no credit. This sentence will be followed by three years of Mandatory Supervised Release, formerly known as parole.

The Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team (multi-agency team from Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties) and The Hanover Police Department handled this investigation with the assistance of the Illinois State Police, Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office, and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
Handcuffs
Two charged after fight outside Rockford bar
The village bought the barn to repurpose it but underneath a pile of antique items filled to...
Durand village finds three cars in unattended barn
A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home...
UPDATE: Freeport lost child safely reunited with family
Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child

Latest News

The primary purpose is education, but the hope is for a positive change in Rockford.
Graduate students draw plans to improve Rockford
COSBY
Rockford experts gauge impact Bill Cosby’s release could have
Bill Cosby is shown on June 30, 2021, after his release from prison.
Rockford experts gauge impact Bill Cosby’s release could have
Keye-Mallquist Park, Rockford, Illinois
Keye-Mallquist Park renovation now complete in Rockford
Sweet Basil Cafe Rockford
Sweet Basil Café opens new location in Rockford