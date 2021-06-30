Advertisement

Give-A-Ray Program to provide solar energy benefits

It will help roughly 650 ComEd customers save $250 per year.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former city landfill just north of downtown is now the new home of a solar farm that will provide the energy to hundreds of residents in the surrounding communities.

The city of Rockford announced a new partnership with Nexamp and ComEd to launch Give-A-Ray, a 15-year program that provides solar energy benefits and savings to low income customers for free. Rockford will become the first Give-A-Ray community in the state.

It will help roughly 650 ComEd customers save $250 per year. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said the city has a long way to go when it comes to green energy, but calls the project a win for everyone.

“It may not seem like a lot to folks, but that’s significant for Rockford families. That may be some additional groceries or something that their kids need for the school year. That’s significant for our families and that’s why we’re all in the work that we’re in is to better people’s lives,” Mayor McNamara said.

