Flood threat exiting the Stateline, though storm chances remain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though drought-busting rains have largely avoided the Stateline over the past week, the pattern’s still been quite active! Tuesday marks the seventh consecutive day with at least some rainfall in the Stateline, and the streak’s quite likely to grow, at least for a few more days. That said, the threat for flooding downpours is, for all intents and purposes, over.

Wednesday’s to start out with quite a bit of sunshine to go along with a scattering of clouds. Westerly winds should allow humidity levels to ease ever so slightly.

A few widely scattered showers and storms may attempt to bubble in the afternoon, as a cold front slowly nudges southward. Only about 20% to 30% of the area will be on the receiving end of any storms, that may produce a few very brief downpours, but no more than that.

Thursday’s to begin in similar fashion, though perhaps with a bit more cloudiness than Wednesday. It’s important to note that winds will then be blowing out of the north, meaning a much more comfortable brand of air’s to be entering the region.

Another weak impulse may touch off a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. Again, coverage of these storms will be quite sparse, affecting no more than 40% of the area, and severe weather is not a concern at all. Dry hours are to greatly outnumber the wet ones.

The days that follow are to feature an abundance of sunshine to go along with pleasant temperatures an much, much more comfortable levels of humidity, at least temporarily.

Things will begin to turn a bit more steamy as the 4th of July arrives. That’s as the dome of heat that has gripped the northwestern United States and southwestern Canada expands eastward. By Sunday, we’ll expect our temperatures to return to the 90s after a somewhat lengthy hiatus.

In fact, Sunday’s likely to serve as the kickoff to what could be a string of 90°+ days. There’s telling evidence on our medium to long range computer forecast models suggesting a lengthy warm, if not downright hot, spell is a distinct possibility to take us through the majority of the first half of July.

