Dairy Depot opens for summer season in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The wait is finally over, get ready to enjoy all your summertime favorites at a Loves Park ice cream parlor.

New owners Robert and Diana Witt cut the ribbon to open Dairy Depot’s doors for the season. The ice cream shop was founded in 1984 and remains an old-fashioned walk-up ice cream window. Witt says not much will change, they want the same memorable experience that families in the Stateline have enjoyed for the past 37 years.

“It’s good to be able to come out, enjoy what everybody loves, ice cream. It just feel really, back to normal, whatever that is, but it really does feel nice,” Robert Witt said.

In addition to cones, slushies, milkshakes and malts, Dairy Depot’s menu includes specialty sundaes and ice cream nachos. For a full menu and list of prices, you can visit its website at dairydepotlovespark.com.

