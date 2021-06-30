Advertisement

Dairy Depot opens for summer season in Loves Park

The ice cream shop was founded in 1984 and remains an old-fashioned walk-up ice cream window.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The wait is finally over, get ready to enjoy all your summertime favorites at a Loves Park ice cream parlor.

New owners Robert and Diana Witt cut the ribbon to open Dairy Depot’s doors for the season. The ice cream shop was founded in 1984 and remains an old-fashioned walk-up ice cream window. Witt says not much will change, they want the same memorable experience that families in the Stateline have enjoyed for the past 37 years.

“It’s good to be able to come out, enjoy what everybody loves, ice cream. It just feel really, back to normal, whatever that is, but it really does feel nice,” Robert Witt said.

In addition to cones, slushies, milkshakes and malts, Dairy Depot’s menu includes specialty sundaes and ice cream nachos. For a full menu and list of prices, you can visit its website at dairydepotlovespark.com.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Two charged after fight outside Rockford bar
The village bought the barn to repurpose it but underneath a pile of antique items filled to...
Durand village finds three cars in unattended barn
State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home...
UPDATE: Freeport lost child safely reunited with family
Wilmington police investigating after body found near dumpster
Man arrested after 39-year-old shot in Rockford Sunday morning

Latest News

Lutheran wins first summer league title
Lutheran wins first summer league title
Walnut Acres Nursing Home to be put up for sale
Stephenson County Board approves offer on Walnut Acres nursing home
White Swan Winnebago County Sheriff
White Swan neighborhood of Rockford hosts cookout to discuss community needs
FILE - In this March 20, 2017 file photo, Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza speaks to...
Comptroller Mendoza welcomes first Illinois upgrade in two decades
Give-A-Ray 6.29
Give-A-Ray Program to provide solar energy benefits