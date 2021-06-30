Advertisement

Construction begins on VOICES Survivors Shelter in Stephenson Co.

It is expected to open in late summer.
VOICES Survivors Shelter
VOICES Survivors Shelter(VOICES)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Installing a new set of doors has ushered in the opening of a new era at VOICES of Stephenson County.

The security doors were placed at the entrance of what will become the VOICES Survivors Shelter and represent the first construction on the shelter. The VOICES Survivors Shelter will be located in the building’s Freeport headquarters and will be the first shelter in Stephenson County devoted solely to domestic and sexual violence survivors.

It is expected to open in late summer. A parking strip and sidewalk has been being added in front of the building to accommodate the extra vehicles that will accompany the shelter, and electric systems have been upgraded as well.

VOICES of Stephenson County offers individuals and families survivor-centered services and support such as counseling, advocacy and education to treat and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault and abuse. The organization serves more than 650 survivors annually.

“This is a big day for us as we begin shelter construction,” Beth Maskell, VOICES of Stephenson County executive director said. “The planning has reached reality, and we are excited to move forward. These necessary infrastructure pieces must be completed first before we start work in the shelter area itself. The fun part – where the shelter itself really takes shape – will start very soon.”

Community support is needed to furnish and equip the shelter. Donations of all sizes are welcome with various sponsorship options available. For more information, people may contact VOICES at (815) 235-9421 or visit their website.

