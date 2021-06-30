Advertisement

Brief cooling to close the week, though heat wave looms by 4th of July

Signs point to extended hot spell for much of July’s first two weeks
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The book’s just about closed on the month of June, and what a month it has been! Though temperatures didn’t reach the 90° mark over the course of the month’s final ten days, it still goes in the books as having been the fourth hottest June on record, dating back to 1905. Unfortunately, rainfall was hard to come by, as has been the case for much of the year. The 1.26″ of rain that fell in June, 2021 ranks as the sixth driest June on record. What’s more, as we reach the midpoint of 2021, it goes down as having been the third driest first half of the year here.

June 2021 will finish as the 4th hottest June on record and the 6th driest on record.
July’s to start on quite a pleasant note, with an abundance of sunshine promised both Thursday and Friday. Northerly winds will be blowing each of those days, which will allow us to give the air conditioners a break, albeit a temporary one. Expect highs in the lower 80s on Thursday and the upper 70s on Friday.

Thursday looks pleasant with a very slim chance for a shower. If that occurs, it would be very...
Friday will also be pleasant with a slight lake breeze.
A brief cool down is expected to end the week Friday with highs barely hitting 80 degrees.
The relief from the heat and humidity is to be short-lived, though. All signs continue to point to a dome of heat and humidity expanding eastward this weekend. Temperatures will flirt with 90° on Saturday and will surge well into the 90s for the 4th of July. Humidity will be on the rise as well. Bright sunshine’s expected on both of our weekend days.

Humidity to ease soon but it will be temporary.
A hot and somewhat humid day is ahead for July 4, 2021 on Sunday.
The heat appears to have some staying power. A collection of computer forecast models suggest that warmer than normal temperatures are expected to persist over the northern two-thirds of the nation through the middle of the month. Such a projection suggests that we may be in for several 90°+ days in the coming weeks!

Overall an above normal trend going into the middle of July is looking likely.
