Wet is the Word this Tuesday

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and thunderstorms likely today with highs in the mid to low 80′s. Heavy downpours are possible with some of the thunderstorms. We keep those shower and thunderstorm chances through this evening. Flash Flood Watches are in place until 7PM. There’s a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Beautiful forecast in sight for the approaching holiday weekend.

