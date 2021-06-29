Two charged after fight outside Rockford bar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Rockford man was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer and a Rockford woman for battery after a fight outside a bar early Saturday morning in Rockford.

On Saturday, June 26, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers saw a crowd outside of True Colors Bar at 211 Elm St. along with a man, later identified as 21-year-old Fabian De La Cruz, being escorted out of the bar by security.

Rockford police say they saw De La Cruz punching a security guard. When officers attempted to intervene, De La Cruz started to fight with officers. One officer received minor injuries and a squad car was damaged.

Another patron, 21-year-old Maria Pasillas, was taken into custody after she was also involved in the altercation with a member of the bar’s security team, according to the Rockford Police Department. Shewas charged with battery.

De La Cruz was charged with battery, aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal damage to property.

