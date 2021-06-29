Advertisement

Todd Stockburger named next Interim Rockford FD Chief

Stockburger was with the Village of Winnebago Police Department for 22 years, serving as Chief of Police for 17 years.
Rockford Fire and Police Commission
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On April 28, the Rockford Fire and Police Commission appointed Robert Vertiz to Interim Fire Chief and Randy Berke to Interim Police Chief.

The appointments were for 60 days per state statue with the ability to appoint another 60 days. At a meeting Tuesday morning, the commission reappointed Chief Berke for another 60 days. His appointment was set to expire June 29.

With Chief Vertiz’s appointment set to expire on July 7 and his retirement scheduled for July 9, Todd Stockburger was named the next Interim Chief of the Rockford Fire Department.

Chief Stockburger was with the Village of Winnebago Police Department for 22 years, serving as Chief of Police for 17 years. He joined the Rockford Fire Department in 2020 as the 911 Division Administrator.

Per Fire and Police Commission requirements, those who will be applying for the permanent positions are not eligible for the interim positions. The citizen-led Fire and Police Commission oversees hiring and promotions for the Rockford Police and Fire Departments and is made up of three Rockford residents; Sam Schmitz, Ingrid Hargrove and Rudy Valdez.

