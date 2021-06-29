Advertisement

Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By MARK SHERMAN
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the government can indefinitely detain certain immigrants who say they will face persecution or torture if they are deported to their native countries.

Over the dissent of three liberal justices, the court held 6-3 that the immigrants are not entitled to a hearing about whether they should be released while the government evaluates their claims.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that “those aliens are not entitled to a bond hearing.”

The case involves people who had been previously deported and, when detained after re-entering the United States illegally, claimed that they would be persecuted or tortured if sent back. One man is a citizen of El Salvador who said he was immediately threatened by a gang after being deported from the U.S.

An immigration officer determined that the immigrants had a “reasonable fear” for their safety if returned to their countries, setting in motion an evaluation process that can take months or years.

The issue for the court was whether the government could hold the immigrants without having an immigration judge weigh in. The immigrants and the Trump administration, which briefed and argued the case before President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, pointed to different provisions of immigration law to make their respective cases.

Alito, in his opinion for the court, wrote that the administration’s argument that the relevant provision does not provide for a bond hearing was more persuasive.

In dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer saw it differently. “But why would Congress want to deny a bond hearing to individuals who reasonably fear persecution or torture, and who, as a result, face proceedings that may last for many months or years...? I can find no satisfactory answer to this question,” Breyer wrote.

The federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, had ruled in the immigrants’ favor, but other appellate courts had sided with the government. Tuesday’s decision sets a nationwide rule, but one that affects what lawyers for the immigrants called a relatively small subset of noncitizens.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home...
UPDATE: Freeport lost child safely reunited with family
The village bought the barn to repurpose it but underneath a pile of antique items filled to...
Durand village finds three cars in unattended barn
State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
Belvidere Police Department arrested a Belvidere man for allegedly having contact of a sexual...
Belvidere man charged after report of juvenile girl inappropriately touched
Cars driving on a busy road. (Source: KTRE Staff)
State driver’s license, ID card expiration deadline extended to 2022

Latest News

Building safety is in question after the Florida condo collapse.
Condo collapse: Building safety in question
At list prices, the deal would be worth more than $30 billion, although airlines routinely get...
United orders 270 jets to replace old ones, plan for growth
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Roads, bridges, jobs: Biden selling big infrastructure deal
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, Shannon Keeler poses for a portrait in the United...
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
Surgeon General discusses variants, masks, and immunity
Surgeon General discusses variants, masks, and immunity