Rockford approves hiring an investment advisory service

Outside investment management service could potentially earn the city seven figures.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford could potentially earn more than a million dollars in investments after alders agree to hire an advisory service. Third Ward Alderperson Chad Tuneberg believes if the city had voted for this a year ago, it could have brought 1.2 million dollars in investments.

Tuneberg said currently there is no one actively investing money that is sitting in the bank for the city. Rockford earned $200,000 last year from interest. He said there was someone in house managing the investments before, but they left without passing the torch. He said a third party is the smart thing to do and will benefit the whole community.

“You know that’s money we could use for our streets, public safety. So, it’s literally money that had otherwise been sitting idle in cash will now be generating some income for us as the city and the tax payers,” said Tuneberg.

