New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the new COVID-19 delta variant makes its’ way into Illinois, the World Health Organization recommends that all residents, vaccinated or not should start wearing a protective face mask again to help stop the spread of the virus.

Governor J.B. Pritzker also echoed the statement saying people should have a mask on them at all times and follow the guidelines in their area.

“You should just bring your mask with you and keep safe,” Pritzker said.

Local health experts warn of another outbreak from the delta variant as early as this fall. With only 48% of Illinois residents fully vaccinated, Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Sandra Martel says getting vaccinated should be like choosing to wear a seatbelt in the car.

“When you’re in a group and not sure of the vaccination status, layer on those mitigations, we talk about that in schools, we talk about that in work places and we really need to make sure that people understand that,” Martel said.

Despite the risks and advice, some local residents we spoke with say they don’t want to go back to wearing a mask everywhere, especially Winnebago resident Rachel Rittmeyer.

“I’m ready for things to be normal again,” Rittmeyer said. “If it happens it happens but I like how things are going right now.”

Mark Mellicker of Freeport wasn’t too happy about wearing a mask.

“Well that would not be any fun, the mask thing was not enjoyable at all and one of the things I was curious about is the science behind it,” Mellicker said. “I’d be nice if someone could come out and give us some statistics about all of that and how it actually is working.”

However, FHN’s Nurse Infection Preventionist Margie Kochsmier says people can’t be too careful when it comes to the new delta variant.

“Even if you’ve had COVID, you’re not gonna have antibodies for the variant strains, you could even be a carrier then,” Kochsmier said. “You might not have symptoms but you could take it back to somebody who is very vulnerable.”

Kochsmier says the new delta variant is 90% more infectious and shows worse symptoms in patients who catch the virus. Most specialists say if you have already had COVID-19 you are not immune to the variant viruses, the only thing to prevent you from getting sick again is to get the vaccine.

