Man arrested after 39-year-old shot in Rockford Sunday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Sunday, June 27, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the 300 block of College Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found several uncooperative subjects in a nearby parking lot. While on scene, officers learned a man had arrived at a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The 39-year-old victim said he was in the parking lot for an after-hours party, but was otherwise uncooperative, according to the Rockford Police Department. He is listed as critical, but stable.

On Sunday, June 27, at approximately 3:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of College Avenue for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, officers found a group of individuals standing in a driveway alongside two vehicles. During the investigation, officers saw a gun inside one of the vehicles.

The facts of the investigation were reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and the charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon was authorized against 24-year-old Rockford native Kenneth Wallace.

