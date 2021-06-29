Large businesses owe government details about workers, pay

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Large businesses in Illinois will need to give the government more details about their workers and their pay starting next year.

In an effort to close the gender pay gap, companies with 100 or more employees must also provide data — like race, ethnicity, gender and salary or hourly wages. The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus initiated the legislation and Gov. Pritzker recently signed it.

Backers of the law say this will help ensure company pay scales are fair and equitable.

