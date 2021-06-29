Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
Community Calendar
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
Community Calendar
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Livestream 2
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
June 29 birthdays
By
MC
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT
|
Updated: 7 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 29 birthdays
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
UPDATE: Freeport lost child safely reunited with family
Durand village finds three cars in unattended barn
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
Belvidere man charged after report of juvenile girl inappropriately touched
State driver’s license, ID card expiration deadline extended to 2022
Latest News
Industrial fire in Morris forces evacuation
New state law allows student athletes to cut money-making deals
Man arrested after 39-year-old shot in Rockford Sunday morning
Todd Stockburger named next Interim Rockford FD Chief
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse