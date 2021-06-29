Industrial fire in Morris forces evacuation

CHICAGO (CBS) — People living in parts of Morris are being told to evacuate the area because of an industrial fire.

According to the Grundy County Illinois Emergency Management, the following areas are told to evacuate:

*If you live in the 900 blocks of Benton, Douglas or Armstrong Streets.

*If you live on East Street.

The agency said there is an industrial fire to the south. If you need a place to go to, the Grundy County Administration Building at 1320 Union St. is a reception area.

