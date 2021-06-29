Advertisement

Hallmark allows people to send personalized cards from their phones

The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with handwritten messages.(Source: Hallmark Cards, Inc./CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - Hallmark is allowing people to make cards for family and friends by phone.

The company announced “Sign & Send” technology, which allows people to create cards complete with handwritten messages.

Users choose a Hallmark card and then upload a photo of a personal message.

Hallmark takes the personal message and puts it together as a physical card, which it will stamp and send to the recipient at no additional charge.

Hallmark officials say this will allow people to “put more care into the world.”

