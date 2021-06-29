Advertisement

GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 380,000 older SUVs in the U.S., many for a second time, to fix a suspension problem that can cause them to sway at highway speeds.

GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation last year.

The recall covers 2010 through 2016 Cadillac SRX and 2011 and 2012 Saab 9-4X SUVs. GM once owned Saab.

GM says in government documents that the rear suspension toe link adjuster may not have been tightened properly.

The toe link keeps the rear suspension stable and keeps tires on the ground.

Owners are being told not to drive their vehicle if they see dashboard warning lights or experience unusual steering behavior.

Dealers will replace the adjustable toe link with a non-adjustable one.

More on recalls can be found at the NHTSA website.

