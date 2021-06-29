FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding, severe t-storms viable concerns in spots through Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the Stateline’s been suffering through another spell of bad luck when it comes to getting any meaningful relief from the drought that has gripped the region of late, all hope has not been lost. An atmosphere immensely rich with moisture is in place over the region, as dew points have surged to some of the highest levels we’ve seen all year. It’s most certainly an uncomfortable, if not downright unbearable environment, though its also one that lends itself to the potential for some very healthy rainfall.

Temperatures aren't anything to write home about, but dew points sure are. Areawide, things are either oppressive, if not downright unbearable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thunderstorms can form almost effortlessly in environments such as the one in place, and that’s been the case at times Monday afternoon and early evening. With this airmass likely going nowhere for at least another 24 hours, the National Weather Service has hoisted a Flash Flood Watch for all of northern Illinois, with Jo Daviess County the lone exception.

A Flash Flood Watch exists for all of northern Illinois except for Jo Daviess County through Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

To be abundantly clear, this is not to say that the entire area is going to see flash flooding occur. The coverage of storms expected over the next 24 hours is likely to be quite scattered, as has been the case for several days now. Some spots may miss out on rainfall almost entirely, if not entirely, while others may see a deluge brought on by several rounds of heavy rain. The graphics that follow show just how scattered in nature storms are to be at various points throughout Monday night and Tuesday.

Storms will weaken considerably after sunset Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Still a few storms will be around early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More storms may erupt as things turn warm and steamy again late Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another cluster of storms is likely to develop early Tuesday evening ahead of a weak cool front that will pass through the area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s clear by a quick viewing of the maps above that we’re not looking at storms lasting all day or all night. Rather, they’ll be rather quick-hitting. But, with such a juicy atmosphere in place, any storms will be very efficient rainmakers, so it’s not an uncanny notion that a quick two inches of rain could occur in an extremely short period of time, perhaps as little as a half hour. Should the same area be affected by one of these storms and then another one shortly thereafter, flooding is a very real concern. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center places the vast majority of northern Illinois in a Level 2, Slight Risk for excessive rainfall Monday night, and a Level 1, Marginal Risk for the same Tuesday.

Most of the Stateline are under a slight risk for excessive rainfall tonight into early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There's still a possibility of there being some heavier rainfall Tuesday as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Again, this is not to say that our entire area will see excessive rainfall. More likely, about 20% to 40% of the region will be most significantly affected by the potentially torrential rainfall.

On the topic of severe weather potential, it’s quite low, to be frank. That said, with the amount of energy being generated by the remarkable moisture content in the atmosphere, the thought of there being one or two severe storms is not preposterous. The Storm Prediction Center places the eastern half of the Stateline, generally along and east of I-39, in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday. Gusty winds are the main, and really the only threat these storms may pose.

A Level 1, Marginal Risk is in effect for areas generally along and east of I-39 Tuesday. Gusty winds are the main severe weather threat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weak cool front will pass through the region Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. While temperatures will actually be warmer Wednesday behind the front, it won’t feel nearly as uncomfortable, as humidity levels will be on the decline. This will also limit the potential for extremely heavy rainfall, with less moisture in the atmosphere, though storms aren’t to be ruled out entirely. A further reduction in humidity is to follow late in the week, promising a much more comfortable brand of air due in here just in time for the 4th of July weekend.

Things will remain quite uncomfortable through Tuesday. Modest relief follows Wednesday with more relief to come beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.