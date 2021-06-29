Advertisement

Mother arrested in deaths of 3 children in East Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detectives have arrested a mother for investigation of murder in the deaths of her three small children in East Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that 28-year-old Sandra Chico is being held on $2 million bail and is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday.

A department statement says only that the arrest was based on the detectives’ preliminary investigation and that no additional information is available.

The two boys and a girl were found in a bedroom on Monday.

It’s not immediately known if Chico has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home...
UPDATE: Freeport lost child safely reunited with family
The village bought the barn to repurpose it but underneath a pile of antique items filled to...
Durand village finds three cars in unattended barn
State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
Belvidere Police Department arrested a Belvidere man for allegedly having contact of a sexual...
Belvidere man charged after report of juvenile girl inappropriately touched
Cars driving on a busy road. (Source: KTRE Staff)
State driver’s license, ID card expiration deadline extended to 2022

Latest News

In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Roads, bridges, jobs: Biden selling big infrastructure deal
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, Shannon Keeler poses for a portrait in the United...
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
safds
Florida condo collapse search goes into 6th day; Biden to visit
A firetruck can be seen in the photo.
Industrial fire in Morris forces evacuation