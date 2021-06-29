Belvidere man indicted for aggravated criminal sexual assault resulting in bodily harm to minor

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department arrested a Belvidere man charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault resulting in bodily harm to a minor.

On June 27, the Belvidere Police Department received a report that a juvenile girl had been sexually assaulted by a man in the city of Belvidere. During the course of the investigation, Belvidere detectives identified 23-year-old Marcos I. Rivas as the alleged perpetrator.

Detectives met with the Boone County States Attorney’s Office who authorized one count of criminal sexual assault against Rivas. Charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault resulting in bodily harm to a minor and aggravated criminal sexual abuse were added, according to a court records.

Belvidere Police received information from the community identifying Rivas’ location. Belvidere officers and detectives found Rivas in the 1000 block of Whitney Boulevard where he was taken into custody without incident. Rivas remains in the custody of the Boone County Jail with a bond of $200,000 or 10 percent.

