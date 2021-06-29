Advertisement

Belvidere man indicted for aggravated criminal sexual assault resulting in bodily harm to minor

Detectives met with the Boone County States Attorney’s Office who authorized one count of criminal sexual assault against Rivas.
The Belvidere Police Department arrests a Belvidere man for allegedly sexually assaulting a...
The Belvidere Police Department arrests a Belvidere man for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile.(Belvidere Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department arrested a Belvidere man charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault resulting in bodily harm to a minor.

On June 27, the Belvidere Police Department received a report that a juvenile girl had been sexually assaulted by a man in the city of Belvidere. During the course of the investigation, Belvidere detectives identified 23-year-old Marcos I. Rivas as the alleged perpetrator.

Detectives met with the Boone County States Attorney’s Office who authorized one count of criminal sexual assault against Rivas. Charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault resulting in bodily harm to a minor and aggravated criminal sexual abuse were added, according to a court records.

Belvidere Police received information from the community identifying Rivas’ location. Belvidere officers and detectives found Rivas in the 1000 block of Whitney Boulevard where he was taken into custody without incident. Rivas remains in the custody of the Boone County Jail with a bond of $200,000 or 10 percent.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It just feels like a gut punch’ COVID-19 relief disappears for Loves Park bar owner
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
COYOTE ATTACKS RAISE CONCERNS
Recent coyote attacks raise concerns for local pet owners
The Belvidere Assembly Plant will be shut down beginning Monday, July 26 and end Sunday, Aug. 1.
Belvidere Assembly Plant to shut down July 26 until Aug. 2
Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson stands in front of a sign for Freddy's Frozen Custard &...
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open in Machesney Park

Latest News

DeKalb wakes up and manages to put in two on keeper Dennis-Luis Aragon to win the game 2-1.
Rockford FC falls to DeKalb by just one goal
The search for Rockford’s new fire and police chiefs intensifies, with the Rockford Police and...
Rockford Fire and Police Commission forums for chief candidates July 28, Aug. 4
“Winnebago County Health Department supports the right of individuals to peacefully protest and...
Dr. Martell: Commitment has been to return all students to full in-person learning
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, as of Friday, July 16.
Ill. reports 4,449 new cases of COVID-19, 62 deaths over past week
Scene of a shooting on 6th Street near 5th Avenue in Rockford.
Shooting, crash injures 3 at 6th St. near 5th Ave., Rockford police investigating