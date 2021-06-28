Advertisement

Roscoe Middle School girl one of 11 spelling bee finalists

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Avani Joshi is a 13-year-old Roscoe Middle School student, and also one of 11 Scripps National Spelling Bee finalists.

A Loves Park resident, Joshi loves competing in spelling and geography bees. She completed a hat trick as her school’s geography and spelling bee champion for three consecutive years. She also qualified for the Illinois State Geographic Bee in 2019 and 2020, before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She loves participating in Science Olympiad competitions, as well. This year, she won nine medals in total, from invitational and regional competitions. Out of those, five are gold medals, two are silver, and two are bronze. Avani’s team has qualified for the state competition, which will take place in April.

Joshi also loves nature and wants to contribute towards preserving forests and endangered species. Her name also represents this, since “Avani” in Sanskrit means “Earth.”

