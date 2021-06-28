Rockford Christian brings home small school title at Chicagoland Summer Showcase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicagoland Summer Showcase brings tons of talent to the forest city to compete for some hardware, and Sunday the Royal Lions got the job done.

Rockford Christian met Sheboygan Lutheran in the small school championship game and prevailed in overtime 63-62. A last-second Kevion Cummings layup tied the game in regulation.

Below are the teams who took won at the showcase.

Big school division

Platinum winner - Link Academy

Golf winner - Grand Blanc

Silver winner - Burlington Central over East

Bronze winner - Lockport

Consolation winner - Crystal Lake South

Small school division

Championship winner - Rockford Christian

Consolation winner - Boylan

For results from individual games click here.

