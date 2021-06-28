Rockford Christian brings home small school title at Chicagoland Summer Showcase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicagoland Summer Showcase brings tons of talent to the forest city to compete for some hardware, and Sunday the Royal Lions got the job done.
Rockford Christian met Sheboygan Lutheran in the small school championship game and prevailed in overtime 63-62. A last-second Kevion Cummings layup tied the game in regulation.
Below are the teams who took won at the showcase.
Big school division
Platinum winner - Link Academy
Golf winner - Grand Blanc
Silver winner - Burlington Central over East
Bronze winner - Lockport
Consolation winner - Crystal Lake South
Small school division
Championship winner - Rockford Christian
Consolation winner - Boylan
For results from individual games click here.
