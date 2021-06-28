Advertisement

Rockford Christian brings home small school title at Chicagoland Summer Showcase

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicagoland Summer Showcase brings tons of talent to the forest city to compete for some hardware, and Sunday the Royal Lions got the job done.

Rockford Christian met Sheboygan Lutheran in the small school championship game and prevailed in overtime 63-62. A last-second Kevion Cummings layup tied the game in regulation.

Below are the teams who took won at the showcase.

Big school division

Platinum winner - Link Academy

Golf winner - Grand Blanc

Silver winner - Burlington Central over East

Bronze winner - Lockport

Consolation winner - Crystal Lake South

Small school division

Championship winner - Rockford Christian

Consolation winner - Boylan

For results from individual games click here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home...
Freeport Police Department asks for public help identifying lost child
A massive fire erupted at a Chemtool plant in Illinois on Monday.
Chemtool fire caused by accident, Rockton Fire Protection District says
At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Child ejected from car, driver suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Rockford
Rockford officers were called to the area of Lincoln Middle School for a shooting victim.
Man shot in jaw heading home from work near Rockford school
A home reportedly exploded in Rockford Saturday, sending one person to the hospital.
One person hurt after home explodes in Rockford Saturday

Latest News

Now, he earns a new reputation helping those who battle cancer.
James Robinson makes a difference on and off the field
In weight class 120, Freeport's Markel Baker goes up 2-0 early and finishes with a pin.
Baker wins 2A state title for Freeport
On court three, Rockford’s Auburn faces Thornton. The next game on court three, Rockford...
Huge turnout for day 1 of Chicagoland Summer Showcase
“It’s a no-brainer. Hockey is her number one sport. "
Rockford Christian’s Molly Henderson trades the pitch for the ice