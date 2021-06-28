Pattern to remain active for several days to come, though drought relief far from promised

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There were just so many signs of promise last week that meaningful drought relief was on the horizon in the Stateline.

Day after day, model run after model run, all signs were pointing to the region being on the receiving end of some extremely substantial rainfall, at long last. But, as has been the case so often in this prolonged drought in which we remain, we’ve come out of the weekend on a disappointing note. While late week computer projections of more than three inches of rain were commonplace, the disappointing reality is that just a shade over four-tenths of an inch of rain came down in Rockford. Areas just north of the Stateline and just south and east were far more fortunate.

The good news is that there are still numerous chances for rain in our future, the first of which potentially coming overnight into early Monday morning. We’ve been monitoring a cluster of showers and storms downstate that will lift northeastward overnight, potentially reaching the I-88 corridor between 2:00 and 5:00am, and sticking until just before the morning commute. As has so often been the case of late, areas south and southeast are to see the best chances of seeing this next batch of wet weather. None of this activity will be severe, so says the Storm Prediction Center.

A few showers may begin well after midnight, with areas south of Rockford the most likely candidates to receive the initial activity. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Widely scattered showers and storms will be moving out as we near the morning commute Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any storms that creep in here late Sunday night or early Monday morning will not be severe. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Several hours of dry weather are to follow Monday morning before new activity ignites around or shortly after midday. This activity’s to be quite scattered in nature, meaning parts of the area will be on the receiving end of some thundery downpours, while others remain frustratingly dry. This is likely to be the case for a good chunk of the afternoon. Storms are likely to become a bit more widespread and perhaps a bit heavier early in the evening hours before things quiet down rather quickly after sunset.

A few widely scattered showers and storms may begin to fire shortly after noon Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most of the area will be dry, though a storm or two can't be ruled out in a few spots come the evening commute Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms may be a bit more numerous Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Again, the threat for severe weather Monday appears to be extremely low. That said, areas that find themselves under downpour-generating thunderstorms repeatedly may be at an increased risk for excessive rainfall, which could lead to some localized flash flooding concerns.

Any storms that fire Monday or Monday night will almost certainly remain sub-severe. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few spots may pick up some additional generous rain Monday. Areas south of Rockford appear most at risk. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For all intents and purposes, Tuesday looks likely to serve as a “rinse and repeat” day, with clusters of scattered storms developing around or shortly after midday, and likely persisting through early in the evening. It won’t be a washout, and it won’t rain everywhere, but where it does, it could do so quite heavily with moisture content in our air remaining quite robust.

Hit or miss showers and storms are possible, especially south of Rockford, early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Widely scattered t-storms are again likely to pop up early Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Very little will change as the afternoon progresses Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Widely scattered thunderstorms may still dot the area Tuesday evening, though the majority of the area will be dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once again, and storms that do occur Tuesday will almost certainly remain sub-severe.

Once again, the severe threat Tuesday remains nearly non-existent. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Humidity will remain in the picture here well into the workweek. Thus, the inclusion of at least a chance for scattered thunderstorms through Thursday. Finally, by Thursday night and Friday, a cooler, drier, more comfortable airmass moves in. As that occurs, rain chances decrease dramatically, making it increasingly likely we’re in for what’s shaping up to be a very pleasant 4th of July Weekend.

With a muggy airmass in place, daily chances for storms will remain through most of the week ahead. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

