Painters begin new Eldridge mural in Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Artists make new plans for public art at the corner of East Locust Street and South State Street Sunday afternoon. Floyd Ollmann stopped to watch the blank wall come to life.

“I’m just curious. I like to see everything getting better in Belvidere. This is a great project going on with Jack Wolf,” said Ollmann.

Artists use the wall of a drug store as the canvas, but Jack wolf owns the building. His passion for cars fuels his willingness to finance the project.

“The old Eldridge one was his favorite one,” said Mark Oatis, who designed the mural.

Wolf’s vision is to create the 1997 Eldridge mural. Oatis says he’s honored to create the mural for the community.

“That one was very vertical. So, it was kind of a big badge shape design, which wasn’t really practical for this wall. So, that necessitated creating a horizontal composition,” said Oatis.

The painting illustrates the classic car traveling across Illinois until it arrives at a sign directing you to the museum where the real car is parked. It will cover the entire 130 ft. wall. Artists from all over the country come together for the project, like Rah Gerg from Madison, Wisconsin.

“This is definitely the biggest wall I’ve ever been on,” said the painter. “It’s just a great experience for me.”

She said it’s a big task to tackle, but the team is more than capable.

“Just getting placed on the wall somewhere, and just having that kind of feeling that through everyone here, it’s going to get done. It’s going to look great. It’s just a matter of starting with the block-in and moving forward step by step,” said Gerg.

The mural is expected to be finished by July fifth.

