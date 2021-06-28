No freedom from high gas prices Independence Day weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At $3.09, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year and not stopping.

That average will increase, possibly as much as another nickel, in the lead up to the Independence Day holiday weekend as AAA forecasts a record-breaking 43.6 million Americans will hit the road for a holiday getaway. This year’s Independence Day weekend will be from Thursday, July 1 through Monday, July 5.

In Rockford on Monday, the average cost of gas was $3.156 per gallon, up from $3.155 on Sunday, up from $3.166 one week ago, $3.146 one month ago and $2.275 per gallon one year ago.

While it is typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday — especially during the peak summer driving season — pump price increases as of late have been noticeable.

“Today, 89 percent of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA -- The Auto Club Group said. “Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.”

Crude oil, and in turn gas prices, are more expensive compared to years past mostly due to three major factors: confidence in worldwide vaccination rollout, global oil demand spikes, and the easing of travel restrictions leading to optimism for leisure travel. Last week, crude oil sold at $74/bbl, the highest price in nearly three years, according to AAA.

Motorists can expect little relief at the pump following the holiday. With crude oil prices likely to continue climbing, gas prices are most likely to see increases through the end of summer.

Monday’s national average is more expensive on the week by 2 cents, the month by 5 cents and the year by 92 cents. The latest weekly increase follows the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, which showed that gas demand increased from 9.36 million b/d to 9.44 million b/d, while total domestic gas stocks decreased by 3 million bbl to 240 million bbl, according to AAA.

Crude prices increased last week due to optimism that vaccine rollout will continue to help crude demand recover. In fact, the price of crude crossed the $74 per barrel threshold and prices have not been at this level since October 2018.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.