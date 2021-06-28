More than 80 cases of COVID reported at central Ill. summer camp

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 85 teens and adult staff tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a summer youth camp in mid-June in central Illinois.

One unvaccinated, young adult was hospitalized. Although all campers and staff were eligible for vaccination, IDPH said it was aware of only a handful of campers and staff receiving the vaccine. The camp was not checking vaccination status and masking was not required while indoors.

A few individuals who were at the camp also attended a nearby conference, which resulted in 11 additional cases. At least 70 percent of those cases were unvaccinated.

While the state’s news release didn’t name the camp, the Peoria Journal Star, citing county health officials, reported the outbreak at Crossing Camp in Rushville, a church camp located in Schuyler County.

