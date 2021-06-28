Advertisement

Loves Park-located SSTI acquired by Bancare, Inc.

The entire SSTI team will join Bancare with service to customers in central and Northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Jim Cozzi (Left) and Gary Ainsworth (Right).
Jim Cozzi (Left) and Gary Ainsworth (Right).(SSTI)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON HIEGHTS, Ill. (WIFR) - Bancare, Inc. acquired Service Security Technologies, Inc., located in Loves Park.

SSTI is a provider of banking equipment as well as electronic and physical security solutions for financial institutions, according to SSTI. James Cozzi, the President and CEO of Bancare has been working with Joseph Cozzi.

“The opportunity needed to be one that would fit our values, our attitudes, our culture and our goals,” Joseph Cozzi said, who started Bancare in 1972.

Gary Ainsworth, the President and CEO of SSTI, started the company in 2003. Ainsworth noted that this acquisition brings new products and services for his customers.

“Along with our standard products, we now are adding ATMs, ITMs, and TCRs. We will also have construction options and offer facility maintenance.”

The entire SSTI team will join Bancare with service to customers in central and Northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

“I am so pleased that all of my team will be part of the Bancare family. SSTI and Bancare both focus on customer service so I know our customers will continue to receive great service,” Ainsworth said.

“We are pleased that Gary will be working with us as an executive in our sales department. He has many great relationships that he has built over the past 18 years, and he will continue to work closely with our customers.” James Cozzi said. “Gary’s experience and knowledge is a great asset to Bancare.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home...
Freeport Police Department asks for public help identifying lost child
A home reportedly exploded in Rockford Saturday, sending one person to the hospital.
One person hurt after home explodes in Rockford Saturday
Make a wish parade Rockford
Make-a-Wish Foundation grants wish of a 12-year-old girl with a parade
At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Child ejected from car, driver suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Rockford
A massive fire erupted at a Chemtool plant in Illinois on Monday.
Chemtool fire caused by accident, Rockton Fire Protection District says

Latest News

Roscoe Middle School girl finalist in Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Roscoe Middle School girl one of 11 spelling bee finalists
A resident pumps gas.
No freedom from high gas prices Independence Day weekend
Cars driving on a busy road. (Source: KTRE Staff)
State driver’s license, ID card expiration deadline extended to 2022
Janesville man arrested after early morning search