Loves Park-located SSTI acquired by Bancare, Inc.

ARLINGTON HIEGHTS, Ill. (WIFR) - Bancare, Inc. acquired Service Security Technologies, Inc., located in Loves Park.

SSTI is a provider of banking equipment as well as electronic and physical security solutions for financial institutions, according to SSTI. James Cozzi, the President and CEO of Bancare has been working with Joseph Cozzi.

“The opportunity needed to be one that would fit our values, our attitudes, our culture and our goals,” Joseph Cozzi said, who started Bancare in 1972.

Gary Ainsworth, the President and CEO of SSTI, started the company in 2003. Ainsworth noted that this acquisition brings new products and services for his customers.

“Along with our standard products, we now are adding ATMs, ITMs, and TCRs. We will also have construction options and offer facility maintenance.”

The entire SSTI team will join Bancare with service to customers in central and Northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

“I am so pleased that all of my team will be part of the Bancare family. SSTI and Bancare both focus on customer service so I know our customers will continue to receive great service,” Ainsworth said.

“We are pleased that Gary will be working with us as an executive in our sales department. He has many great relationships that he has built over the past 18 years, and he will continue to work closely with our customers.” James Cozzi said. “Gary’s experience and knowledge is a great asset to Bancare.”

