Illinois Rental Payment Program app open until July 18

If the renter or landlord needs assistance with the application, both HomeStart offices are open and have computer stations available for use.
Breaking down the Illinois Rental Payment Program
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program application deadline has been extended for Illinois renters that are struggling due to loss of income because of COVID-19.

The application portal will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 after it initially closed June 14. The ILRPP application is a joint application that begins with the tenant. After the tenant completes their section, the housing provider will be contacted by email with instructions to complete their portion of the application.

In order to receive financial assistance through ILRPP, tenants must meet all of the following:

• Household is behind on their rent for at least 30 days

• Household lives in Illinois and rents their home as their primary residence

• Household’s total gross income cannot exceed 80 percent area median income for location

• At risk of homelessness or housing instability

• Household must have experienced a financial hardship directly — or indirectly — due to the pandemic, for example:

  • Being laid off
  • Place of employment has closed
  • Reduction in hours of work
  • Loss of spousal/child support
  • Inability to find work due to COVID-19
  • Having to stay home with children due to closure of day care/school
  • Unable to participate in previous employment due to the workplace’s high risk of severe illness from COVID-19

For more information on qualifications and documentation requirements, residents can visit here or here. For eligibility questions, the best number to call is 866-454- 3571.

HomeStart is available to help any tenant or landlord complete their section of the application. For the Freeport office, call 815-232-6197, and for the Rockford office, call 815-962-2011. They will get those interested scheduled to work with a staff member to answer questions and scan in the correct documents.

If the general application portal does close early, still call HomeStart. There may be some community partner application slots available after the portal closes.

