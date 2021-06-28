Golfers enjoy 16th Annual Gerald Broski Golf Outing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The rain in our area took a break Monday morning, giving golfers some favorable conditions at the 2021 Gerald Broski Golf Outing.

The 16th annual outing supports the Center for Sight and Hearing. Broski was on the Board for the Center before he passed away, and his family has put on the outing every year in his honor.

Proceeds from the event will help support Vision Care for Veterans in our community. It’s an event that golfers look forward to every year.

“The golfers that come to this event every year, they know it, they love it, they come back every year. We usually sell out 144 golfers, so we don’t have to do much other than promote it and hope for great weather,” Maureen Mall of the Center for Sight and Hearing said.

