Creative expressions for grief support in Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Hospice is putting is putting together a series of eight virtual summer sessions to help with grief support.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While it is never easy to talk about losing someone you love, there are ways to express your feeling in ways that are safe and healthy.

Northern Illinois Hospice has served the Stateline community for more than 40 years. It’s driving focus is on helping terminally ill patients and their families get the care and peace of mind they deserve.

As we enter the summer months, Northern Illinois Hospice is putting is putting together a series of eight virtual summer sessions to help with grief support.

Starting July 12, Northern Illinois Hospice will host eight virtual grief support meetings each Monday until Aug. 30. Each will have a different theme. The sessions are free of charge and go from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 4751 Harrison Ave.

Jen Conley is the bereavement coordinator and music therapist for Northern Illinois Hospice. She said the summer can also be a difficult time to express a person’s feelings.

“Especially now, things are opening up and people are feeling like they want to be part of things, but if we’re grieving a loss, it can feel very isolating. So, just connecting with others also experiencing those hardships can really bring comfort,” Conley said.

