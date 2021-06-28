Breaking down the U.S. EPA data in Rockton Chemtool fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency leaves the scene of the Chemtool fire in Rockton after nearly two weeks of monitoring air and water quality in the area.

We don’t know all the results just yet, but the EPA does release some daily data, specifically about certain chemicals. But many people find that information too complicated to understand. Rockton native Jillian Neece wrote a blog for Severson Dells Nature Preserve looking at the tests the EPA uses. Neece says her background in biology helps her understand the data and feels it’s her responsibility to help educate the public.

“The tables that I make focuses on the elevated levels, so I talk about the highest levels posted at that day so luckily those levels for the most part were not sustained for long periods of time so that’ll be a lot better for the environment and human health than if they were sustained for a long period of time,” Neece said.

The U.S. EPA uses several different pieces of equipment to monitor the levels and post’s the most up to date information on its website. Neece breaks it all down in her blog article.

“It’s easy to get overwhelmed very quickly so I’m hoping that by taking the time to write it out in more digestible languages that more people can understand,” Neece said. “This can help people kind of take a deep breath and realize that while this is a big deal and it is something we’re going to keep an eye on, it’s something that we can overcome together.”

23 News received a statement from the U.S. EPA regarding their efforts in the situation.

“As noted on the website, after the fire was extinguished last week, U.S. EPA’s air monitoring and sampling effort was completed. We are no longer on-site but will continue to support Illinois EPA per request.”

They went on to say the Illinois EPA is now the lead agency at the Chemtool facility and will determine the next steps including potential enforcement actions if needed.

