Belvidere man charged after report of juvenile girl inappropriately touched

Denton remains in the custody of the Boone County Jail with a bond of $25,000 or 10 percent.
Belvidere Police Department arrested a Belvidere man for allegedly having contact of a sexual nature with a juvenile.
Belvidere Police Department arrested a Belvidere man for allegedly having contact of a sexual nature with a juvenile.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department arrested a Belvidere man for allegedly having contact of a sexual nature with a juvenile.

David S. Denton, 65 of Belvidere, was arrested on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. On June 14, the Belvidere Police Department received a report that a juvenile girl had been inappropriately touched by an elderly man in the 400 block of Club Circle.

During the course of the investigation, Belvidere detectives identified Denton as the perpetrator and met with the Boone County States Attorney’s Office who authorized two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

On June 23, the Belvidere Police Department found David Denton in the 1100 block of Autumn Drive and arrested him on a Boone County warrant issued for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Denton remains in the custody of the Boone County Jail with a bond of $25,000 or 10 percent.

