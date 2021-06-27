Tightlines Fishing Club hosts Fishing Derby

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - One Rockford fishing club on Facebook to reel in some new members. The bat? Some free fishing pole!

Shannon Strong founded The Rockford Fishing Tightlines Club. Hundreds of kids took over the banks at Four Lakes in Pecatonica Saturday for a children’s fishing derby. Strong says the event has been in the works for more than a year. His hope is to lure more kids who enjoy fishing into the club. The group gave away fishing poles, prizes and t-shirts.

Strong says, “I think it’s exceeded my goal. It’s about getting them out, and we’re giving all the kids medals. We’re giving all the kids poles, so the kids all feel the same. We don’t want anybody feeling that somebody else is getting more than the other.”

