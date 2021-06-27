Storm chances remain late Saturday night, mainly dry but still humid Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the Stateline did get some additional rainfall Saturday morning, the afternoon and early evening hours remain mostly to partly cloudy with the humidity sticking around. We are on the warm side of a warm front with storms developing in Iowa. This is what we will be monitoring for Saturday night before even lower rain chances exist to end the weekend.

The Stateline missed out on the very heavy and widespread showers and storms that occurred in nearby metropolitan areas today to our east. Many locales across the Chicago area received quick 2-3 inch rainfall amounts in as little time as an hour. Many streets were dealing with flooding as of Saturday early evening. Areas in west-central Wisconsin and south into central Illinois have received in spots more than 8 inches of rain over the last day.

For us, the rain chances aren’t completely in the water yet, as storms that are currently in Iowa still have a chance to bring rain to us late Saturday night and overnight into Sunday.

Anytime after 10 p.m. Saturday into the overnight hours is the current timeframe for these storms. No severe weather is currently anticipated but if they hold together, some of these showers could bring heavy downpours. It’ll remain a humid night with overnight lows in the 70s.

There is still a slim rain chance in the forecast Sunday but they will be very isolated. Cloudy skies will dominate the forecast Sunday while we remain warm and humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. No need to cancel any outdoor plans for Sunday.

Rain chances again go up into Monday and Tuesday with our next frontal boundary will move towards the Stateline. This is our next decent chance for locally heavy rain in the forecast. While spots well south have received very healthy rains, most of us could use more. Rain chances remain in the forecast through Thursday.

The humidity levels will also go away towards the 4th of July weekend beginning Friday along with the rain chances. The first looks right now are the next weekend starting a bit cooler with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.