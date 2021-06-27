One person hurt after home explodes in Rockford Saturday
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was sent to a local hospital after a home explodes in the 4300 block of 8th Street in Rockford Saturday.
The Rockford Fire Department tweeted just before noon Saturday saying they were on the scene on a reported house explosion. The extent of the persons injuries are unknown at this time.
We will provide more details as they become available.
