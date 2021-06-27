One person hurt after home explodes in Rockford Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was sent to a local hospital after a home explodes in the 4300 block of 8th Street in Rockford Saturday.

The Rockford Fire Department tweeted just before noon Saturday saying they were on the scene on a reported house explosion. The extent of the persons injuries are unknown at this time.

#RockfordFire is on scene of a reported house explosion. 1 person transported. pic.twitter.com/6CiunRqitw — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) June 26, 2021

We will provide more details as they become available.

