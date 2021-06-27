Advertisement

One person hurt after home explodes in Rockford Saturday

A home reportedly exploded in Rockford Saturday, sending one person to the hospital.
A home reportedly exploded in Rockford Saturday, sending one person to the hospital.(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was sent to a local hospital after a home explodes in the 4300 block of 8th Street in Rockford Saturday.

The Rockford Fire Department tweeted just before noon Saturday saying they were on the scene on a reported house explosion. The extent of the persons injuries are unknown at this time.

We will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Child ejected from car, driver suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Rockford
A massive fire erupted at a Chemtool plant in Illinois on Monday.
Chemtool fire caused by accident, Rockton Fire Protection District says
Rockford officers were called to the area of Lincoln Middle School for a shooting victim.
Man shot in jaw heading home from work near Rockford school
Police believe the man's injuries are non-life threatening.
Man shot in the head near Lincoln Middle School
Construction to begin on temporary Hard Rock casino in Rockford

Latest News

Tightlines Fishing Club
Tightlines Fishing Club hosts Fishing Derby
Make a wish parade Rockford
Make-a-Wish Foundation grants wish of a 12-year-old girl with a parade
Arts happening Rockford
Arts happening Rockford
Tightlines Fishing Club
Tightlines Rockford