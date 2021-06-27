Make-a-Wish Foundation grants wish of a 12-year-old girl with a parade

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The community comes together in a big way Saturday, bringing some magic to one girl in Loves Park with Cystic Fibrosis.

Judy Grace, 12, says she was surprised to see first responders and members of the community parading outside her home. The celebration was a part of her wish, granted by the Make-a-Wish Foundation. What Judy didn’t know was that she was in for an even bigger surprise.

She later discovered a new outdoor play shed and a garden! What’s special about this is at these two wishes honor Judy’s older sister, who passed away in May.

Judy says, “I hope to have a little club out here with my friends. Called JOY Club. Jesus First Others Second Yourself Last. I think it’ll be a nice club. At first, I wanted a castle, and then I was like “Oh a little shed!” It’ll be nice. Because it’s much better than a trip because this is permanent.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.