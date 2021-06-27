Legal experts answer questions about Chemtool lawsuit

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - As the sky is clear of smoke from the Chemtool fire, local law firms hope to clear some uncertainty for citizens.

Several concerned citizens attended a Q&A session with several Attorneys at Sam’s Pizza in Rockton Saturday afternoon. Some of the concerns addressed included PTSD from the fire, medical visits, and how debris and ash left from the fire could impact the monetary value of resident’s homes.

“One of my biggest concerns at my age getting ready for retirement is what is this going to do for our health and also what’s this going to do for my property values,” said Rockton resident Lynn Fane.

Kevin Frost with Clark, Frost, and Zucchi Law in Loves Park advised the public to document any possible damages with pictures. If you can safely pick up debris/ashes around your property to store in a bag for evidence, that could help as well. Legal experts said it’s beneficial to keep track of any evidence or journal what’s happening daily.

While residents thought a productive session for the legal experts cleared some information, Attorneys work to solve the unknowns.

“Lots of questions were asked some we were able to answer and some are still undetermined there’s a lot of uncertainty with this unfortunate event,” said Frost.

Even though the Chemtool fire was ruled accidental, Frost said Chemtool is still legally held responsible.

Clark, Frost, and Zucchi’s next steps are to test air, water, and soil samples in and around client’s homes to determine the impact of the fire on their property. Legal experts added future discussions will be held.

Below is Chemtool’s comment on the lawsuit and community support

“While we do not comment on legal matters, I can again re-iterate that we are devastated by this event and deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience that it has caused area residents. We are committed to helping the community, including donations we have made to the Northwestern Illinois Red Cross, the Northern Illinois Food Bank, and the Rockton Lions Club. We have also arranged for the removal of fire-related debris, and the number to request service is listed on our response website – www.Lubrizol.com/Rockton. This has already helped many. Additionally, we have reimbursement claim forms posted on our website for individuals and businesses. We will continue to offer ongoing support to our neighbors as needs emerge.”

