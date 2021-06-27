James Robinson makes a difference on and off the field

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You may know Rockford native James Robinson as the undrafted Jaguars running back. He has the most scrimmage yards of any rookie free agent in the NFL. Now, he earns a new reputation helping those who battle cancer.

“Having family members that went through it and family friends that are still going through it, it’s just good to help give back to these families and help them out,” Robinson said.

Robinson pours his focus into serving families in Jacksonville. For his most recent project, he partnered with the American Cancer Society and Academy Sports to surprise one family with a $1,00 shopping spree.

“I’m really excited to help the kid pick out some new stuff and help these families get what they need,” Robinson said.

Tricshone Jiles is a mother of four. She fights her second battle with breast cancer. When Jiles got the news about the spree, she says she just couldn’t believe it.

“For me, I just felt blessed,” Jiles said. “I mean I’m just speechless, and I’m just so excited that he even thought of supporting a breast cancer survivor, and my children and family.”

Her oldest son Dallas is humbled to receive such a gift. He wants to make sure his little brother gets first pick.

“I still don’t know,” Dallas said. “I walked in blind as well, but it was kind of overwhelming, so I’m just making sure he gets what he wants first before I look.”

The kids went home with new sports gear, fishing poles, golf clubs and topped it off with a treadmill. Some Jags gear is essential.

“We’re looking for a number 30 jersey,” Jiles said.

Robinson chose the American Cancer Society as his organization for the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign and has been working with cancer patients and survivors ever since.

“It just means a lot that people like him are out there,” Jiles said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.