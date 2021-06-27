Advertisement

Freeport Police Department asks for public help identifying lost child

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home Road in Freeport.

According to the Freeport Police Department, there is no parent information at this time.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying this child. If you recognize the child please call the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222.

