Community gathers for arts and music festival in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From listening to local bands and viewing paintings, everyone at the “Arts Happening” festival in downtown Rockford Saturday say they’re glad to be enjoying events again.

Dozens of people in the community crowd the entire length of Market Street in downtown Rockford today. Many get their groove on to some live music while getting a chance to look at the artwork. The festival featured eight teams of local artists and live bands like The Waco Brothers and Evil Zenith.

“Normally at an arts festival, you have artists selling things at tables. We specifically didn’t want to do that. We wanted people to be able to experience our work without having any kind of like interference with the fact that it would be on sale. So nothing here is on sale. When things are on sale you don’t even realize it changes your perception,” Laura Gomel of the 317 Art Collective says.

