Advertisement

Community gathers for arts and music festival in downtown Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From listening to local bands and viewing paintings, everyone at the “Arts Happening” festival in downtown Rockford Saturday say they’re glad to be enjoying events again.

Dozens of people in the community crowd the entire length of Market Street in downtown Rockford today. Many get their groove on to some live music while getting a chance to look at the artwork. The festival featured eight teams of local artists and live bands like The Waco Brothers and Evil Zenith.

“Normally at an arts festival, you have artists selling things at tables. We specifically didn’t want to do that. We wanted people to be able to experience our work without having any kind of like interference with the fact that it would be on sale. So nothing here is on sale. When things are on sale you don’t even realize it changes your perception,” Laura Gomel of the 317 Art Collective says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Child ejected from car, driver suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Rockford
A massive fire erupted at a Chemtool plant in Illinois on Monday.
Chemtool fire caused by accident, Rockton Fire Protection District says
Rockford officers were called to the area of Lincoln Middle School for a shooting victim.
Man shot in jaw heading home from work near Rockford school
Police believe the man's injuries are non-life threatening.
Man shot in the head near Lincoln Middle School
Construction to begin on temporary Hard Rock casino in Rockford

Latest News

Legal experts answer questions about Chemtool lawsuit
Legal experts answer questions about Chemtool lawsuit
Legal experts answer questions about Chemtool lawsuit
Chemtool Lawsuit Forum
Tightlines Fishing Club
Tightlines Fishing Club hosts Fishing Derby
Make a wish parade Rockford
Make-a-Wish Foundation grants wish of a 12-year-old girl with a parade