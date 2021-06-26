Rockford Christian’s Molly Henderson trades the pitch for the ice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I’ve played sports growing up, and I was like ‘well, I can probably pick up this too,’ so we tried it out, and it came naturally,” said Rockford Christian junior Molly Henderson.

You might know her as the Rockford Christian soccer star who helped lead this year’s team to the school’s first sectionals win since 2015. She tried soccer for the first time last season, but COVID cut her debut short.

“I actually went out in the driveway a lot to juggle the ball and do a little bit of ball handling to work on that, so I think that actually really helped,” Henderson said.

Picking up soccer came naturally for the three-sport athlete, but her real passion lies on the ice. Henderson started playing hockey in 2011 and is in a good position to make the U.S. U-18 National Women’s team, which is one step below the Olympic level. Before she secures a spot, she must make it through a series of district hockey camps. With one down, she has two more camps to go.

“It would mean the world,” Henderson said. “I mean everybody works so hard to try and get to that point or beyond that.”

Henderson says hockey helped her pick up soccer fast. Moving constantly and maintaining possession of the puck translated to the field.

“I didn’t anticipate her being this vital offensively,” said Rockford Christian girls’ soccer coach Eron Harvey. “I had pictured her being more of a defender playing more of a defensive role, but she ended up being our second leading scorer.”

Even though her soccer coach knows her heart is with hockey, he thinks she’s a key part of his team during the school year.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Harvey said. " Hockey is her number one sport. That’s her passion. That’s where her future lies. Soccer is a nice second sport. I think it’s really grown to be something that she loves.”

Henderson will leave for her second camp Saturday and will know if she makes the final camp soon after.

“To be able to go through the physicality of soccer and hockey, and then throw in a little bit of softball here and there, that’s pretty impressive,” Harvey said.

