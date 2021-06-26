Advertisement

Jefferson grad Antonio Leavy signs with South Suburban College

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a successful run at Jefferson, Antonio Leavy made his college commitment official on Friday. The big man will take his talents to one of the top Division II junior college programs in the country.

Leavy signed his letter of intent to play at South Suburban College in South Holland, Ill.. The Bulldogs went 20-6 this past season... Winning the Region Four championship and advanced to the national tournament. Leavy is coming off a season where he was named to the NIC-10 All-Conference First Team.

Jefferson head coach John Rossato says Leavy still hasn’t reached his potential. “Big Tone” says he talked to three or four other schools but instantly felt the love at South Suburban.

“I chose the college because the way the coaching staff is and the way the players are,” said Leavy. “The way I feel love. I feel like I can develop more where I’m going to go. The bond I had with the coach, he was telling me what I was going to do, how I was going to do everything. How if I work this hard, where I was going to be and where I will go. The way he treated me as his son.”

What the Bulldogs are getting in Leavy is the NIC-10′s leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker his senior year. Leavy not only grew physically during his four years at Jefferson, but as a leader.

“From freshman year to now, it’s a big difference the way, how coach helped me, to get to where I am today,” explained Leavy.

“I think he’s pretty humble guy. He’s no nonsense when you’re on the court,” said Rossato. “Off the court, he’s kind of a joker. But, I think his naturally ability that he has we still haven’t tapped the full potential of what he can be. Like I said, I’m excited to see what he can do over the next couple of years.”

