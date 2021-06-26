Illinois Gaming Board approves construction on temporary Hard Rock Casino

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Construction on a temporary Hard Rock Casino in Rockford was approved by the Illinois Gaming Board. In 2019, six casinos were approved in Illinois in the casino expansion bill. Rockford is the first to get the green light.

“It’s a good day for Rockford,” said State Sen. Steve Stadelman. “We’ve been talking about this project for a long time.”

After two long years, city leaders are happy to see a step forward.

“So to see it finally get started with the construction of the temporary Casino, and getting the project finally underway, it’s an exciting development,” said Stadelman. “Exciting news for the Rockford area.”

The temporary casino will take over the old Giovanni’s Restaurant and Convention Center location at Bell School Road near E. State Street. State Sen. Dave Syverson said the layout of the building should stay the same.

“They have one large banquet room, so like you see in a casino, you’ll be able to go in there and there will be banks of different types of games to choose from,” said Syverson.

He said the pop up gaming business wont’ have everything like big gaming tables, but it’ll have more than seven hundred slot machines.

“At least it allows them to be up and going until the state approves all the plans for the permanent casino,” said Syverson.

The temporary casino can operate for up to two years until the permanent Hard Rock Casino is ready for its grand opening. The pop up casino is expected to be ready to go by the Fall, but no firm open date has been released yet.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.